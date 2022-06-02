The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
DSGX traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. 267,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,448. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 365,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 364,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.