The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Lowered to $68.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.