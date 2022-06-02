The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

DSGX stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 267,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,448. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,678,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,939,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after buying an additional 570,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

