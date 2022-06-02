The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.
OTCMKTS:HOKCY opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.
About Hong Kong and China Gas (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.