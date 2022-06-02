The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Buys $23,751.76 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer bought 1,762 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,595 shares in the company, valued at $641,580.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 269,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,542. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manitowoc by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Manitowoc by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

