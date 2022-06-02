The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $514.47 million, a PE ratio of 225.38 and a beta of 2.42.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after buying an additional 185,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.