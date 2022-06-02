Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 13,577 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 13,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $48,062.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,236.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 359,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,759. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
