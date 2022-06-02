Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 13,577 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 13,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $48,062.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,236.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 359,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,759. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

