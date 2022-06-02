Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Thermon Group stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

