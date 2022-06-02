TheStreet Downgrades Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) to D+

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

