TheStreet Lowers Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) to D

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.68) million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (Get Rating)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.