TheStreet Lowers Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) to D

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $49.95.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.68) million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%.
About Cohen & Company Inc. (Get Rating)
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
