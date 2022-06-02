TheStreet Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to C

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,912 shares of company stock worth $808,796. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.