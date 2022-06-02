Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLYS. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 525,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

