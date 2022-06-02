Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $592.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.