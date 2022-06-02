TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMXXF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

