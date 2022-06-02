Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.
Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.77. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $149.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Electron (TOELY)
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.