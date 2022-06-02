Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 820,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 582,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

