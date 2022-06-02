Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE:TTC traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Toro has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toro by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $7,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

