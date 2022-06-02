Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

