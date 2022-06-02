Traders Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,249,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NOV by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

