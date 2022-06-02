Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -220.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Cameco has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 810,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 601,765 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,743,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.