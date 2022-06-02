Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.06.
In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MongoDB stock opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.01.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.
MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
