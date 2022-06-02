Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.18). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 496,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,652,274. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.98. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

