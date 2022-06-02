Trevena (TRVN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2022 – Trevena was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

5/31/2022 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Trevena was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

5/15/2022 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Trevena had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.50.

5/7/2022 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Trevena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Trevena was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Trevena, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 389,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 287,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

