Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Shares of CVE TGM opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Trillium Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$16.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.
Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.