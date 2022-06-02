Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of CVE TGM opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Trillium Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$16.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

