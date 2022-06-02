TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. TriNet Group reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,749,842.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,647 shares of company stock worth $5,038,743. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 372.0% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 413,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

