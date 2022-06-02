Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. 4,849,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -181.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

