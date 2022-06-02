TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $730.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

