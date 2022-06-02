TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $1.53 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 55.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.00%. On average, analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13,000.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

