Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.16.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
