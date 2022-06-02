Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.50 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.