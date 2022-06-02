Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Increased to €59.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Societe Generale from €55.30 ($59.46) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.