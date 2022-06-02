UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($46.24) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.70 ($33.01) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS traded down €0.88 ($0.95) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.38 ($35.89). The stock had a trading volume of 507,772 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a one year high of €41.88 ($45.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.60 and a 200-day moving average of €34.26.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.