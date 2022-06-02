UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €251.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €251.00 ($269.89) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.30% from the company’s current price.
RHM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of ETR RHM traded down €6.15 ($6.61) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €188.30 ($202.47). The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of €200.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €136.47. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €76.28 ($82.02) and a twelve month high of €222.60 ($239.35). The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.15.
Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
