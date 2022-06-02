UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCBJY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
UCBJY opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. UCB has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $63.94.
About UCB (Get Rating)
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UCB (UCBJY)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.