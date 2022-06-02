UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCBJY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

UCBJY opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. UCB has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4413 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

