UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $43.55 on Thursday. UCB has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4413 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

