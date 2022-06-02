Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Udemy in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of UDMY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.