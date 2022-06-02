UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. 12,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $231,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

