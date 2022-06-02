UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after buying an additional 6,698,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.