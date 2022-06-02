UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

PATH stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UiPath by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 25.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in UiPath by 68.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in UiPath by 117.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 73.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,207 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 85,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

