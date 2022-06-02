UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PATH. Cowen reduced their target price on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

PATH stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 434,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,751. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

