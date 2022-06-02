UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. KeyCorp cut their price target on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $16.83 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.33.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

