UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Get UiPath alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $871,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 305,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.