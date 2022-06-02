Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

ULTA opened at $407.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $455.73.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

