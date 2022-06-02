UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.42. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.00. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $156.04 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 7,839.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 184,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $30,180,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 11.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

