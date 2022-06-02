Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at HSBC

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,500 ($44.28) price objective from equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

ULVR traded down GBX 120 ($1.52) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,705 ($46.88). 4,649,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,556.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,709.90. The firm has a market cap of £94.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

