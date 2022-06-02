Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company's solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. "

Shares of UFAB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,448. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

