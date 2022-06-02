United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of USM opened at $30.28 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock valued at $832,126. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in United States Cellular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

