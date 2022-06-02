Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $225,021.87 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,633,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97.

Shares of U stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $42.33. 111,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,023,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.75. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $15,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

