US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of USFD opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.