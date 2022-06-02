US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of USFD opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. CL King increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.73.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

