V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.89.

NYSE:VFC opened at $49.83 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in V.F. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

